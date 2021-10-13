Watch the official trailer for Peter Jackson’s ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson's anticipated The Beatles documentary, The Beatles: Get Back, arrives in three two-hour episodes on Disney+ on November 25, 26 and 27, 2021. They've now dropped the first official trailer for the documentary, which you can watch below. The nearly four minute trailer is soundtracked by "Don't Get Me Down," "I've Got A Feeling," "I Me Mine," "Let It Be," and, of course, "Get Back," and features footage and photographs of the band. You can watch it below.

The new trailer follows the five minute preview of the documentary which arrived in June, and that Jackson described as "more of a montage...that gives you a sense of the spirit of the film."

In related news, Paul McCartney is currently making headlines for calling The Rolling Stones "a blues cover band" in an interview with The New Yorker's David Remnick. "I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs," he added.

