Watch the ‘Party Down’ S3 trailer

Are we having fun yet? Soon! The much-anticipated new season of cult sitcom Party Down is back February 24 on Starz and they've released the official trailer, which finds almost all of the old gang back together and having not moved on all that much since we last saw them a decade ago. Which feels about right. Here's the official synopsis: "Ten years after struggling actor Henry Pollard quit acting and gave up his day job working for Party Down Catering, a stroke of bad luck lands him back with his old team of Hollywood dreamers and misfits tending bar." The trailer is very promising; watch below.

Original cast members Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Megan Mullally, Martin Starr and Ryan Hansen are all back -- Lizzy Caplan couldn't make it as she was shooting Fleishman is in Trouble -- and Season 3 also features James Marsden, Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Zoe Chao, and hopefully some good unannounced guest stars.

If you haven't seen the first two seasons of Party Down, which aired on Starz in 2009-2010, you can stream them on Hulu.