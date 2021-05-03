Watch the ‘Rick & Morty’ Season 5 trailer & ‘Eternal Nightmare Machine’ short

Rick & Morty will be back for its fifth season on Adult Swim June 20, and they dropped the trailer for it over the weekend. Soundtracked by Vampire Weekend's "Diane Young," the trailer features cyberpunk birds, giant bugs, poison darts, family problems, the usually Rick & Morty stuff. You can watch the trailer below.

Just ahead of that, Adult Swim also released a new short, "Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine," which pays tribute to classic '80s, 16-bit side-scrolling video games and was made by noted pixel animator Paul Robertson who worked on Scott Pilgrim Vs the World among other projects. It's loaded with callbacks to classic R&M episodes and you can watch that below as well.