watch The Simpsons give 50 reasons re-electing Trump would be very, very scary
The Simpsons predicted Donald Trump's presidency in a 2000 episode, "Bart to the Future," a move that writer Dan Greaney, in an interview with Hollywood Reporter, called "a warning to America." "It was pitched," he continued, "because it was consistent with the vision of America going insane." Clearly it wasn't a strong enough warning, as evidenced by the events of the past four years, so now The Simpsons are giving it another try with their upcoming Halloween "Treehouse of Horror XXXI" episode. Airing on Sunday, October 18 at 8 PM ET on Fox, Variety reports that the episode opens with a horror that's all too real, and looming ahead of us: the 2020 election.
As you can see in the video clip from the episode below, Homer enters the voting booth, and while he's confident on the majority of his choices ("Amazon Alexa" for Governor included), he's stumped on who to pick for president. He asks if he can write in Judge Judy (I mean, probably better than writing in Kanye?), and then Lisa enters, disbelieving, and asks Homer how he could forget all that's happened over the past four years, while Trump has been president. For anyone who, like Homer, could use a reminder, a list of just 50 examples of Trump's many transgressions scrolls on the screen. Here it is, via Variety:
Made it okay to shoot hibernating bears
Put children in cages
Called Mexicans rapists
Imitated disabled reporter
Looks lousy in a tennis outfit
Can’t get wife to hold hand
Called third world countries ****holes
Called Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’
Said Jewish people who vote Democrat are disloyal
Showed top secret documents at Mar-A-Lago restaurant
Called white supremacists ‘fine people’
Leaked classified information to Russian ambassador
Asked the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens
Called for China to investigate the Bidens
Walked into the dressing room at Miss Teen USA pageant
Pressed the Australian prime minister to help Barr investigate Mueller
Talked about grabbing *****
Lied about the size of his inauguration
Refused to release tax returns
Gutted the E.P.A.
Confiscated and destroyed interpreter’s notes after meeting with Putin
Tweeted classified photo of Iran missile site
Called Baltimore a ‘disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess’
Described Meryl Streep as ‘over-rated’
Leaked information to the press about the 2017 Manchester arena bombing
Did not attend any White House correspondents’ dinner
Said Megyn Kelly had ‘blood coming out of her whatever’
Called Carly Fiorina ‘horseface’
Ruined impeachment
Brought Ivanka to the G7 summit
Corrupted Congress
Appointed and didn’t fire Betsy DeVos
Put Jared in charge of Mideast
Served McDonald’s to Clemson football team
Destroyed democracy
Lost Hong Kong
Threatened Marie Yovanovitch
Pulled the U.S. out of climate agreement
Allowed bounties on soldiers
Invaded Portland
Withdrew from W.H.O.
Bragged about knowing the date
Commuted sentences
Said to swallow bleach
Person, woman, man, camera, TV
Destroyed post office
Paid $750 in taxes
Wants third term
Wanted to be on Mount Rushmore
And we haven’t even said the worst one
And that's just for starters!
Watch the clip HERE.