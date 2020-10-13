watch The Simpsons give 50 reasons re-electing Trump would be very, very scary

The Simpsons predicted Donald Trump's presidency in a 2000 episode, "Bart to the Future," a move that writer Dan Greaney, in an interview with Hollywood Reporter, called "a warning to America." "It was pitched," he continued, "because it was consistent with the vision of America going insane." Clearly it wasn't a strong enough warning, as evidenced by the events of the past four years, so now The Simpsons are giving it another try with their upcoming Halloween "Treehouse of Horror XXXI" episode. Airing on Sunday, October 18 at 8 PM ET on Fox, Variety reports that the episode opens with a horror that's all too real, and looming ahead of us: the 2020 election.

As you can see in the video clip from the episode below, Homer enters the voting booth, and while he's confident on the majority of his choices ("Amazon Alexa" for Governor included), he's stumped on who to pick for president. He asks if he can write in Judge Judy (I mean, probably better than writing in Kanye?), and then Lisa enters, disbelieving, and asks Homer how he could forget all that's happened over the past four years, while Trump has been president. For anyone who, like Homer, could use a reminder, a list of just 50 examples of Trump's many transgressions scrolls on the screen. Here it is, via Variety:

Made it okay to shoot hibernating bears

Put children in cages

Called Mexicans rapists

Imitated disabled reporter

Looks lousy in a tennis outfit

Can’t get wife to hold hand

Called third world countries ****holes

Called Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’

Said Jewish people who vote Democrat are disloyal

Showed top secret documents at Mar-A-Lago restaurant

Called white supremacists ‘fine people’

Leaked classified information to Russian ambassador

Asked the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens

Called for China to investigate the Bidens

Walked into the dressing room at Miss Teen USA pageant

Pressed the Australian prime minister to help Barr investigate Mueller

Talked about grabbing *****

Lied about the size of his inauguration

Refused to release tax returns

Gutted the E.P.A.

Confiscated and destroyed interpreter’s notes after meeting with Putin

Tweeted classified photo of Iran missile site

Called Baltimore a ‘disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess’

Described Meryl Streep as ‘over-rated’

Leaked information to the press about the 2017 Manchester arena bombing

Did not attend any White House correspondents’ dinner

Said Megyn Kelly had ‘blood coming out of her whatever’

Called Carly Fiorina ‘horseface’

Ruined impeachment

Brought Ivanka to the G7 summit

Corrupted Congress

Appointed and didn’t fire Betsy DeVos

Put Jared in charge of Mideast

Served McDonald’s to Clemson football team

Destroyed democracy

Lost Hong Kong

Threatened Marie Yovanovitch

Pulled the U.S. out of climate agreement

Allowed bounties on soldiers

Invaded Portland

Withdrew from W.H.O.

Bragged about knowing the date

Commuted sentences

Said to swallow bleach

Person, woman, man, camera, TV

Destroyed post office

Paid $750 in taxes

Wants third term

Wanted to be on Mount Rushmore

And we haven’t even said the worst one

And that's just for starters!

