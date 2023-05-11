Watch The Sisters of Mercy play their first US show in 15 years (video, setlist)

The Sisters of Mercy played their first US show in 15 years on Wednesday night at The Fillmore Silver Spring in the DC area. It was both the kickoff to their tour and a warm-up for this weekend's Sick New World festival in Las Vegas.
While the band, still led by Andrew Eldritch and drum machine Doktor Avalanche, haven't released a new record in three decades, they are playing tons of new songs live, including "Don't Drive on Ice" "When I'm on Fire," and "Eyes of Caligula," alongside classics like "This Corrosion," "Temple of Love," "Alice," "Dominion," "More," and more. Check out the setlist and fan-shot video from the Silver Spring show below.
The Sisters of Mercy headline the Spiral Stage at Sick New World on Saturday, unfortunately with some crossover against their friends System of a Down's headlining set on the main stage. They also play a headlining Las Vegas show at Brooklyn Bowl on Sunday (5/14) and Hollywood Palladium on Monday (5/15) (and 5/23 at the same venue, which is sold out) before winding their way around the rest of the country, including a sold-out, BrooklynVegan-presented NYC show at Kings Theatre on June 2.
All Sisters of Mercy tour dates are listed below.
Read our interview with Andrew Eldritch about this tour, Sick New World, System of a Down, new music and more.
In related goth news: The Cure kicked off their North American tour last night as well.
SETLIST: The Sisters of Mercy @ The Fillmore Silver Springs
Don't Drive on Ice
Ribbons
Crash and Burn
Alice
I Will Call You
First and Last and Always
But Genevieve
Dominion
Giving Ground
Marian
More
Show Me
Doctor Jeep / Detonation Boulevard
Eyes of Caligula
Something Fast
I Was Wrong
Here
Instrumental 86
On The Beach
When I'm on Fire
Encore:
Lucretia My Reflection
Temple of Love
This Corrosion
The Sisters of Mercy - 2023 Tour Dates
Sat, May 13 – Las Vegas NV @ Sick New World Festival
Sun, May 14 - Las Vegas NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
Mon, May 15 - Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Wed, May 17 – San Francisco CA @ The Masonic
Fri, May 19 – Portland OR @ Crystal Ballroom
Sun, May 21 – Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre
Tue, May 23 – Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Wed, May 24 – Tempe AZ @ Marquee Theatre
Fri, May 26 – Houston TX @ Bayou Music Center
Sat, May 27 – Austin TX @ Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theatre
Mon, May 29 – St Louis MO @ The Pageant
Wed, May 31 – Boston MA @ Big Night Live
Fri, June 2 – Brooklyn NY @ Kings Theatre
Sat, June 3 – Philadelphia PA @ The Fillmore
Mon, June 5 – Detroit MI @ The Fillmore
Tue, June 6 – Chicago IL @ The Salt Shed
Thu, June 8 – Kansas City MO @ Uptown Theatre
Fri, June 9 - Denver CO @ Fillmore Auditorium