Watch The Sisters of Mercy play their first US show in 15 years (video, setlist)

The Sisters of Mercy played their first US show in 15 years on Wednesday night at The Fillmore Silver Spring in the DC area. It was both the kickoff to their tour and a warm-up for this weekend's Sick New World festival in Las Vegas.

While the band, still led by Andrew Eldritch and drum machine Doktor Avalanche, haven't released a new record in three decades, they are playing tons of new songs live, including "Don't Drive on Ice" "When I'm on Fire," and "Eyes of Caligula," alongside classics like "This Corrosion," "Temple of Love," "Alice," "Dominion," "More," and more. Check out the setlist and fan-shot video from the Silver Spring show below.

The Sisters of Mercy headline the Spiral Stage at Sick New World on Saturday, unfortunately with some crossover against their friends System of a Down's headlining set on the main stage. They also play a headlining Las Vegas show at Brooklyn Bowl on Sunday (5/14) and Hollywood Palladium on Monday (5/15) (and 5/23 at the same venue, which is sold out) before winding their way around the rest of the country, including a sold-out, BrooklynVegan-presented NYC show at Kings Theatre on June 2.

All Sisters of Mercy tour dates are listed below.

Read our interview with Andrew Eldritch about this tour, Sick New World, System of a Down, new music and more.

In related goth news: The Cure kicked off their North American tour last night as well.

SETLIST: The Sisters of Mercy @ The Fillmore Silver Springs

Don't Drive on Ice

Ribbons

Crash and Burn

Alice

I Will Call You

First and Last and Always

But Genevieve

Dominion

Giving Ground

Marian

More

Show Me

Doctor Jeep / Detonation Boulevard

Eyes of Caligula

Something Fast

I Was Wrong

Here

Instrumental 86

On The Beach

When I'm on Fire

Encore:

Lucretia My Reflection

Temple of Love

This Corrosion

The Sisters of Mercy - 2023 Tour Dates

Sat, May 13 – Las Vegas NV @ Sick New World Festival

Sun, May 14 - Las Vegas NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Mon, May 15 - Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Wed, May 17 – San Francisco CA @ The Masonic

Fri, May 19 – Portland OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Sun, May 21 – Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre

Tue, May 23 – Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Wed, May 24 – Tempe AZ @ Marquee Theatre

Fri, May 26 – Houston TX @ Bayou Music Center

Sat, May 27 – Austin TX @ Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theatre

Mon, May 29 – St Louis MO @ The Pageant

Wed, May 31 – Boston MA @ Big Night Live

Fri, June 2 – Brooklyn NY @ Kings Theatre

Sat, June 3 – Philadelphia PA @ The Fillmore

Mon, June 5 – Detroit MI @ The Fillmore

Tue, June 6 – Chicago IL @ The Salt Shed

Thu, June 8 – Kansas City MO @ Uptown Theatre

Fri, June 9 - Denver CO @ Fillmore Auditorium