Watch The Smile debut new song “Bending Hectic” at Montreux Jazz Festival

Last night at Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, The Smile--Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet's Tom Skinner--debuted a new song, "Bending Hectic." The live performance marked some of the first new music from The Smile after the May release of A Light For Attracting Attention. It follows the premiere of "Colours Fly" at Barcelona's Primavera Sound Festival last month. "Bending Hectic" opens with a meandering and beautiful guitar riff by Johnny before Thom launches into lyrics he "just wrote... about a half an hour ago." The song begins eerily jazzy before heading headlong into an expansive, drums- and guitar-heavy breakdown. Watch the seven-minute track, plus "Colours Fly":