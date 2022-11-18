Watch The Smile play &#8220;You Will Never Work In Television Again&#8221; on their US television debut

Watch The Smile play “You Will Never Work In Television Again” on their US television debut

The Smile, the trio of Radiohead's Thom Yorke & Jonny Greenwood plus former Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, are in NYC this weekend for three shows, and just ahead of those they stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to make their US television debut. Cheeky monkeys that they are, they played "You Will Never Work In Television Again," which is on their great debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention. The trio were augmented on sax by Robert Stillman, who plays on the album and is also opening for The Smile on their North American tour. Watch below.

The band play Brooklyn's Kings Theatre tonight (11/18) and Saturday (11/19), and then move to Manhattan's Hammerstein Ballroom on Sunday (11/20).

