Watch The Smile’s mesmerizing Tiny Desk Concert

During their fall tour, Radiohead offshoot The Smile stopped by the NPR offices for a Tiny Desk Concert, which has now been released. Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner, augmented by saxophonist Robert Stillman, played a set featuring "Pana-vison," "The Smoke," and "Skrting On The Surface," all from their fantastic 2022 debut A Light For Attracting Attention.

Tom Skinner manned the drums throughout the set, while Thom Yorke jumped from piano to bass to guitar and Jonny Greenwood alternated between bass and guitar. NPR's Bob Boilen notes that The Smile played a song before "The Smoke," but it was edited out, as the band were unhappy with their performance. (Eagle eyed fans might note a continuity error.) Check out the full performance below.

Grab A Light for Attracting Attention on vinyl in the BV shop.