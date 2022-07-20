Watch The Smile’s music video for “Pana-vision” ft ‘Peaky Blinders’ footage

The Smile (Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead, and Tom Skinner of Sons of Kemet) have shared the music video for their A Light For Attracting Attention track "Pana-vision," which first came out in April. The video is directed by Anthony Byrne and features footage, namely an eerie solo scene by Cillian Murphy, from the Netflix series Peaky Blinders. "Pana-vision" was featured on the season finale of the show, and earlier this year Thom Yorke contributed tracks "That's How Horses Are" and "5.17" to the season 6 soundtrack as well. Watch the video below.

The Smile debuted a new song, "Bending Hectic," at Montreux Jazz Festival earlier this month, and their first North American tour begins in November.

A Light for Attracting Attention is one of our favorite albums of the year so far. Order it on yellow vinyl.