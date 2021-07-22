Watch the spectacular new ‘Dune’ trailer

It's been nearly a year since Warner Brothers released the teaser trailer for Denis Villeneuve's big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi classic, Dune. A lot's happened since then, most of it due to COVID. The release date moved a couple times, and then Warner Brother announced that all their 2021 movies would get simultaneous release via HBO Max for the first month. The film will now be out October 22, and while it will still get that simultaneous HBO Max release, the official main trailer, which dropped today, makes a great case for seeing Dune in a theater.

Dune stars Timothée Chalamet as hero Paul Atreides, and the stacked cast also includes Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Charlotte Rampling, and Stellan Skarsgard. more. The trailer definitely has epic scope, and more than a tease of the sand worms this time. We also get to hear more of Hans Zimmer's score (last year's teaser used his new orchestral version of Pink Floyd's "Eclipse") Here's the official synopsis:

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Watch the trailer below.