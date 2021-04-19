Watch the stunning trailer for Sparks & Leos Carax’s musical ‘Annette’

2021 will be a very Sparks year at the movies. Edgar Wright's great documentary The Sparks Brothers will be in theaters on June 18, and today it was announced that Annette, the musical film written by Sparks and directed by Leos Carax (Holy Motors) and starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, will open this year's Cannes Film Festival on July 6. Here's the synopsis via Deadline: "It tells the story of Henry, a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor, and Ann, a singer of international renown. In the spotlight, they are the perfect couple, healthy, happy, and glamourous. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny, will change their lives."

The trailer for the film has been shared and it's sweeping, spectacular stuff as you might expect from Sparks' operatic Mael brothers and the filmmaker behind Holy Motors. It's a genuine wow, and you can watch below.

Annette will get a simultaneous French release with its Cannes premiere on July 6, while in North America, Amazon has bought the rights and will show it in theaters and on Prime Video in "late summer."

Read our interview with Ron & Russell Mael about The Sparks Brothers, Annette and more.