Watch the ‘Succession’ S3 trailer

HBO's darkly comic drama, Succession, took pandemic break last year but the Roy clan will finally be back for the series' third season this fall. While the network hasn't announced the premiere date for Season 3, they have just shared the first trailer, which features lots of dirty looks, exotic locales (it looks like they managed to film in at least a few countries during lockdown), and lots of amazing swearing overtop of Nicholas Breitel's earworm theme music.

The trailer does not have much in the way of spoilers, or looks at new cast members Adrien Brody or Alexander Skarsgård. Just lots of the Roys. Watch below.