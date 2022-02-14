Watch the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show w/ Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent

The Super Bowl LVI happened, with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and a couple surprise guests.

Dre and Snoop opened the show together on a set that mirrored a block party with "The Next Episode," and then went straight into "California Love" (no Tupac hologram though). Then we were treated to a surprise appearance by 50 Cent, who came out hanging from the ceiling and went right into his Dre-produced hit "In Da Club." Mary J. Blige hit the stage next with her Dre-produced classic "Family Affair" off her 2001 album No More Drama before going into the album's title track. After Mary J. ended, Kendrick Lamar and his dancers (wearing sashes that say "Dre Day") rose up from a series of boxes (that also said "Dre Day") as he played his 2012 classic "m.A.A.d city," and then he went into his iconic protest song "Alright." Kendrick teased "Forgot About Dre" during "Alright," and then Eminem appeared to do his iconic hook from the song, before going into his own world-conquering hit "Lose Yourself" with fellow Dre collaborator Anderson .Paak on drums (as Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent were filmed nodding along). Then Dre sat down at the piano and teased Tupac's "I Ain't Mad At Cha," as Eminem took a knee in tribute to Colin Kaepernick, and then Snoop came back out for "Still D.R.E." That one ended the set, and Em, Kendrick, Mary J, and 50 all returned to the stage as hypepeople for it. Watch the full show on YouTube. A visual album with the halftime show and the opening ceremony performances is also coming to TIDAL, and you can pre-save that now.

Earlier in the game, Jhene Aiko sang "America the Beautiful" (with harpist Gracie Sprout), Mickey Guyton sang the National Anthem, and the Los Angeles Rams ran out to "Last Time That I Checc’d" by the late LA rapper Nipsey Hussle. Videos of all of those below too.

Watch 10 music and comedy related Super Bowl commercials here.

--

25 Early 2000s Rap Albums That Hold Up Today