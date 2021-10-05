Watch the teaser for ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series ‘House of the Dragon’

HBO has shared the teaser trailer for their upcoming Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, which features the first official footage we've seen from the series. Set 200 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragons tells the story of House Targaryen, and in the teaser we get glimpses of Paddy Considine as "Mad" King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and some of the rest of the cast, including newly announced Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon, John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon, Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velaryon, and Theo Nate as Ser Laenor Velaryon. There's also some swordplay, jousting, shots of what appears to be a post-battle Throne Room, and more. No dragons, though. Watch below.

George R. R. Martin, who still hasn't finished writing The Winds of Winter (originally set to be released in 2011), serves as co-creator and executive producer, alongside co-showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik (who directed the pilot and a few other first season episodes). House of the Dragon will be out at some point in 2022.