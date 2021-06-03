Watch the trailer for Anthony Bourdain documentary ‘Roadrunner’

Roadrunner, the new documentary about the late Anthony Bourdain that's directed by Morgan Neville (Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 20 Feet From Stardom), will be in theaters July 16 via Focus Features. The film takes a look at the life and untimely death of Bourdain, from bad-boy chef to author to philosophical host of many great travel shows. Here's the official synopsis:

It’s not where you go. It’s what you leave behind . . . Chef, writer, adventurer, provocateur: Anthony Bourdain lived his life unabashedly. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain is an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. From Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?), this unflinching look at Bourdain reverberates with his presence, in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted the world around him.

They've just shared the trailer for Roadrunner and you can watch that below. If you were wondering if the film was titled after the Modern Lovers song, the trailer answers that pretty quick. Noveller composed the score and the film also features music by John Lurie, and Queens of the Stone Age. Watch the trailer below.

Roadrunner makes its world premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival on June 11. The in-person screening is sold out but you can buy virtual passes for a June 12 online screening now.