Watch the trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s ‘ELVIS’ biopic

Baz Luhrmann's new Elvis biopic hits theaters on June 24, and they've just released the eye-popping first trailer. The film stars Austin Butler as the King, and Tom Hanks plays his controversial manager, Col. Tom Parker. According to the synopsis, "The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge)"

Cast aside, ELVIS is first and foremost a Baz Luhrmann film, and he looks to be bringing the same kinetic, vivid, unsubtle style he used in Moulin Rouge and William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet to tell the story of one of the biggest personalities in the history of pop. Check out the hip-shaking trailer below.

Luhrmann cast a few actual musicians to portray a few legends in the film: Gary Clark Jr. plays Arthur Crudup, and Yola plays Sister Rosetta Tharpe, plus model Alton Mason plays Little Richard, and artist Shonka Dukureh plays Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton.