Watch the new trailer for ‘Candyman’ remake from Jordan Peele & Nia DaCosta

Originally set for release last year, the Jordan Peele-produced remake of 1992 horror classic Candyman will now be in theaters on August 27. Peele co-wrote the screenplay with director Nia DaCosta, and they've injected a little more current social and political relevance to the original's story of the neighborhood boogeyman with a hook for a hand who can be summoned by saying his name five times in the mirror. The trailer for it was released today and it looks pretty good, making impressive use of shadow puppets to recount the story of Candyman who here was beaten to death by cops after being falsely accused of giving children candy spiked with razor blades and is now getting revenge from the grave.

The film stars Anthony McCoy (Us, HBO's Watchmen) as a struggling Chicago artist who uses the legend of Candyman as inspiration for his paintings but learns there may be more to these ghost stories. Candyman also features Brianna Cartwright (If Beale Street Could Talk), original star Tony Todd (putting the hook back on), and lots and lots of bees. The film's eerie score is by Brooklyn experimental musician and composer Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe (aka Lichens), his most high-profile scoring job to date.

Watch the just-released new trailer below.

Up next for Nia DaCosta is Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels which is due out in 2022.