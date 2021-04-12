Watch the trailer for Dave Grohl’s new documentary ‘What Drives Us?’ ft Flea, St. Vincent, more

Dave Grohl has directed a new documentary titled What Drives Us, that is about bands touring in vans. It features interviews with Flea, Lars Ulrich, St. Vincent, Ringo Starr, The Edge, Ian MacKaye, Steven Tyler, Mike Watt, Jennifer Finch (L7), Tony Kanal (No Doubt), Charlie Gabriel (Preservation Hall Jazz Band), Brian Johnson (AC/DC), Dave Lombardo (Slayer), Slash & Duff McKagan (Guns N'Roses), Exene Cervenka (X), and more. Their interviews are interspersed with footage following Radkey and Starcrawler on tour.

“This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music," says Grohl. "What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of 'why?' What drives us?”

What Drives Us? debuts April 30 on music documentary Amazon Prime add-on channel The Coda Collection in the US, and, outside the US, on Amazon Prime. You can watch the trailer for the film below.