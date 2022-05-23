Watch the trailer for David Bowie documentary ‘Moonage Daydream’

Moonage Daydream, filmmaker Brett Morgen's new David Bowie documentary and "immersive cinematic experience" that was made from thousands of hours of rare performance footage, is getting its world premiere tonight at the Cannes Film Festival. For those of us who are not currently in the south of France, they've also just shared the teaser trailer.

It's definitely more of vibe, holding back on the performance footage and instead giving quick flashes of Bowie from throughout his career while quotes from Bowie, as well as Dick Cavett's introduction from Bowie's infamous 1974 appearance on Cavett's talk show, are heard. It definitely makes you want to see more. Watch the teaser trailer below.

Moonage Daydream will be out in theaters and IMAX this fall via NEON, and will stream on HBO Max in 2023.

