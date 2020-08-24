watch the trailer for David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia’ HBO film directed by Spike Lee

David Byrne's hit Broadway show American Utopia is coming to HBO on September 10 with a special performance film directed by Spike Lee. That's in just a couple weeks and they've just shared the teaser trailer for it. Lee's camera gets up close, weaving around and through Byrne's 11-piece, highly percussive and "untethered" back band, for what looks to be a very kinetic concert film. Only thing we don't get in this trailer is Lee's signature "floating" shot but he surely worked it in somewhere. Watch the trailer below.

The same day American Utopia premieres on HBO it will also make its theatrical premiere at the 2020 Toronto Film Festival.

You can also listen to the official cast recording of David Byrne's American Utopia on Broadway below.