Watch the trailer for documentary ‘Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James’

"I wanna be nasty. I wanna be raw." The complicated, controversial life and often brilliant music of funk/R&B icon and "Super Freak" (and more) creator Rick James will be put under the spotlight of a new documentary for Showtime titled Bitchin': The Sound and Fury of Rick James. You can watch the trailer below, and here's the official synopsis:

Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James is an intimate yet propulsive look at Rick James, one of rock, funk and R&B’s most legendary and often under-appreciated figures. Featuring rare footage of James’ incredible live shows, never-before-seen home video, original interviews with legendary artists, collaborators and friends, and a treasure trove of recorded interviews with James (who died in 2004), the documentary presents a full picture of James’ dramatic rise and fall, focusing in on the “Punk-Funk” music he left behind.

Bitchin’ was directed by Sacha Jenkins (Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men) and features rare archival footage, interviews with Ice Cube, Bootsy Collins, and more. The film premiered at this year's Tribeca Film Festival and hits Showtime (and the Showtime Anytime streaming app) on September 3. Watch the trailer, and a clip titled "Funk and War," here: