Watch the trailer for documentary ‘Freakscene – The Story Of Dinosaur Jr’

"We didn't care if anybody listened to us, we were here to assault people," says Lou Barlow of Dinosaur Jr's early approach to rock n' roll in the trailer for Philipp Reichenheim's new documentary Freakscene – The Story Of Dinosaur Jr, that tracks the many ups and downs of one of indie rock's most iconic trios, through lineup changes, stays on major labels, breakups, reunions and more. It features rare performance and behind-the-scenes footage, new and classic interviews with J Mascis, Lou Barlow and Murph, as well as Kim Gordon, Henry Rollins, Bob Mould, Thurston Moore, and more. You can watch the trailer for it below.

Freakscene – The Story Of Dinosaur Jr screened at the band's Camp Fuzz this summer, and is in theaters in the UK and Europe this fall. Stay tuned for its North American release.

While Dinosaur Jr postponed the first part of their North American tour due to Covid, Lou Barlow will be on his "Septober" tour starting tonight.