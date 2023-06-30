Watch the trailer for Donnie & Joe Emerson biopic ‘Dreamin’ Wild’ starring Casey Affleck & Zooey Deschanel

You may remember Donnie & Joe Emerson, the Washington State cult duo whose 1979 debut album, Dreamin' Wild, got rediscovered in 2012 when Light in the Attic reissued it (and Ariel Pink covered a song from it). Their story is now the subject of a new biopic, also titled Dreamin' Wild, that will be out in theaters on August 4. The cast is pretty great, with Casey Affleck as Donnie and Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones, Justified) as Joe, plus Zooey Deschanel, Chris Messina, Noah Jupe, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Beau Bridges. The film was directed and co-written by Bill Pohlad who made the unconventional Brian Wilson biopic Love & Mercy.

Here's the official synopsis: "Dreamin’ Wild, the true story of love and redemption, is about what happened to singer/songwriter Donnie Emerson and his family when the album he and his brother recorded as teens was rediscovered after thirty years of obscurity and was suddenly hailed by music critics as a lost masterpiece. While the album’s rediscovery brings hopes of second chances, it also brings long-buried emotions as Donnie, his wife Nancy, brother Joe, and father Don Sr. come to terms with the past and their newly found fame."

The trailer for Dreamin' Wild is out now and you can watch that, and listen to the Dreamin' Wild album, below.