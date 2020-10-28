watch the trailer for new Frank Zappa documentary directed by Alex Winter

Iconoclastic musician Frank Zappa created his own genre, blending rock, jazz, R&B, and whatever else tickled his fancy, and forging a unique career that included flirtations with the pop charts and run-ins with Tipper Gore's record-labelling Parents Music Resource Center.

Zappa's one-of-a-kind life is now the subject of a new documentary directed by Alex Winter, who you may know as Bill in the Bill & Ted movies, but who's been directing films for 30 years (including recent HBO documentary Showbiz Kids). Winter has been working on the film for six years, having been given access to the Zappa family trust and its deep archives of footage. Zappa features interviews with Frank’s widow Gail Zappa as well as friends and collaborators including Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Vai, Pamela Des Barres, Bunk Gardner, David Harrington, Scott Thunes, Ruth Underwood, and Ray White.

The film's out November 23 as a one-night-only theatrical event, and will be out November 27 to rent via most streaming platforms. You can watch the trailer below.