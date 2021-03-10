Watch the trailer for HBO’s Tina Turner documentary

HBO's new Tina Turner documentary premieres March 27, and after dropping a teaser a couple weeks ago, the official trailer is now here. The film was made from hours and hours of archival footage, including never-before-seen performance and backstage clips, and new interviews with Tina, actor Angela Bassett (who was nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of Tina in 1994 biopic What's Love Got to Do With It), Oprah Winfrey, journalist Kurt Loder (who co authored autobiography I, Tina: My Life Story), and more.

Tina persevered through good times and some very bad ones, thanks to her talent and spirit. “Look what I have done in this lifetime, with this body,” Turner says in the trailer. “I’m a girl from a cotton field. I pulled myself above what was not taught to me.”

Watch the trailer below.