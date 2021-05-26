Watch the trailer for Ilana Glazer’s A24/Hulu horror film ‘False Positive’

The trailer for False Positive, the new psychological horror film that stars Ilana Glazer, who co-wrote the screenplay with director John Lee (Wonder Showzen, Pee-wee's Big Holiday), is here. Despite the comedy chops of Glazer and Lee, who worked together on Broad City, this looks to be a straight-up scarefest of the Rosemary's Baby variety. Glazer and Justin Theroux play upwardly mobile NYC couple Lucy and Adrian who are having trouble conceiving and seek the help of a fertility specialist played by Pierce Brosnan. They're soon expecting, but Lucy starts to notice something's not right with this doctor and the clinic, and soon finds herself in a web of conspiracy and terror. You can watch the trailer, soundtracked by The Ronettes' "Be My Baby," below.

False Positive, which also features Sophia Bush, Gretchen Mol, and Zainab Jah, was made by indie powerhouse A24 and will stream on Hulu starting June 25, following its World Premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 17.