Watch the trailer for ‘It Came from Aquarius Records,’ which premieres at SF Doc Fest

Upcoming documentary It Came From Aquarius Records tells the story of San Francisco's much-loved, much-missed Aquarius Records, which closed in 2016 after 47 years of slinging vinyl and CDs. Director Kenneth Thomas interviewed famous customers, musicians and former staff members, including Matt Groening (The Simpsons), Wayne Coyne (Flaming Lips), Bruce Ackley, John Darnielle (The Mountain Goats), Ty Segall, Liz Harris (Grouper), and more.

You can check it out the trailer, which features Groening, Gabe Meline (KQED Senior Arts Editor), Jeremy DeVine (Founder of Temporary Residence Limited Records), Pennie Hoyle (Aquarius Records Manager, late 1970's), and Henry Owings (Chunklet Magazine) and does a good job of conveying how special Aquarius was. It premieres in this post -- watch below.

After a few pandemic delays, It Came From Aquarius Records will make its world premiere at the 2022 San Francisco Documentary Festival on June 3 at The Roxie Theatre. You can watch it online, too, via SF Doc Fest, from June 1 - 12 (tickets).

Check out the poster and trailer below.