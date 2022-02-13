Watch the trailer for Jordan Peele’s new movie, ‘Nope’

Among the Super Bowl ads with pop stars and celebrities airing today during the Big Game, we're also getting a few trailers for upcoming movies as well. One of them was for Nope, the highly anticipated third feature from writer-director Jordan Peele. The film has been shrouded in mystery up to this point so is our first real look at the film. It stars Daniel Kaluuya, whose breakout role was in Peele's Get Out, Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as "residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery." That discovery looks to involve aliens. This is definitely Peele's most expansive (and probably expensive) film to date and there are many shiver-inducing scenes in this, including one that involves inflatable tube dancers.

Nope will be in theaters July 22, 2022.