watch the trailer for Mick Fleetwood’s all-star Peter Green tribute concert film

Back in February, Mick Fleetwood staged an all-star tribute to Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green that celebrated the original lineup of the band. Sadly, it turned out to be the last public performance by Green, who died in July at age 73. The tribute show was recorded for a live album and concert film that was originally supposed to be out in October but is now coming out April 30.

Ahead of the home release, there will also be a one-night-only theatrical screening of the concert film in March. Details are TBA, but you can watch the trailer for film, and check out the tracklist for the Blu-ray, below.

The tribute show featured an amazing lineup of performers including Neil Finn, Noel Gallagher, Billy Gibbons, David Gilmour, Kirk Hammett, John Mayall, Christine McVie, Jeremy Spencer, Zak Starkey, Pete Townshend, Steven Tyler and Bill Wyman, with a house band led by Mick that featuring Dave Bronze, Jonny Lang, Andy Fairweather Low, Ricky Peterson and Rick Vito.

“The concert was a celebration of those early blues days where we all began, and it’s important to recognize the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music," said Mick in a statement about the concert film. "Peter was my greatest mentor and it gave me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent. I was honored to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician."

There are a variety of different versions available, including a quadruple vinyl set, a two-CD/Blu-ray set housed in a book with 20 pages of photos, and a Super Deluxe Edition that combines both. You can pre-order them now.

MICK FLEETWOOD AND FRIENDS CELEBRATE THE MUSIC OF PETER GREEN AND THE EARLY YEARS OF FLEETWOOD MAC tracklist

Act I

Rolling Man (feat. Rick Vito)

Homework (feat. Jonny Lang)

Doctor Brown (feat. Billy Gibbons)

All Your Love (feat. John Mayall)

Rattlesnake Shake (feat. Billy Gibbons & Steven Tyler)

Stop Messin’ Round (feat. Christine McVie)

Looking For Somebody (feat. Christine McVie)

Sandy Mary (feat. Jonny Lang)

Love That Burns (feat. Rick Vito)

The World Keep Turning (feat. Noel Gallagher)

Like Crying (feat. Noel Gallagher)

No Place To Go (feat. Rick Vito)

Station Man (feat. Pete Townshend)

Act II

Man Of The World (feat. Neil Finn)

Oh Well (Pt.1) (feat. Billy Gibbons & Steven Tyler)

Oh Well (Pt.2) (feat. David Gilmour)

Need Your Love So Bad (feat. Jonny Lang)

Black Magic Woman (feat. Rick Vito)

The Sky Is Crying (feat. Jeremy Spencer)

I Can’t Hold Out (feat. Jeremy Spencer)

The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown) (feat. Billy Gibbons & Kirk Hammett)

Albatross (feat. David Gilmour)

Shake Your Moneymaker (group finale)

