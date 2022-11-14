Watch the trailer for new Abbey Road Studios documentary ft Paul McCartney, Elton John, Roger Waters, more

"A huge part of my record collection was made in this room." That's former Oasis guitarist and songwriter Noel Gallagher, talking about London's iconic Abbey Road Studios in new documentary, If These Walls Could Sing, which will be out December 16 via Disney+. It's been in the works for two years.

The film was directed by Mary McCartney, daughter of Paul and Linda McCartney, and marks the first time that Abbey Road has opened its doors for a full-length documentary, giving "unparalleled access" to the studio. It also features interviews many of the famous musicians who have made albums there, including Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Nile Rodgers, composer John Williams, Celeste, Sheku Kanneh-Mason, and more.

Watch the trailer for If These Walls Could Sing below.

