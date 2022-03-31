Watch the trailer for new Cypress Hill documentary ‘Insane in the Brain’

L.A. hip hop greats Cypress Hill are the subject of a new documentary, Insane in the Brain, that's part of Showtime's Hip Hop 50 series. Here's the synopsis:

CYPRESS HILL: INSANE IN THE BRAIN is a smoke-filled journey across the lives and careers of the groundbreaking, genre-defying Hip Hop group, Cypress Hill. Their unique sound, influenced by their Latin roots and West Coast upbringing, was built on a movement rooted in true authenticity: From cultivating the flower, to smoking it, to rapping about it, their influence is forever burned into the musical landscape of Hip Hop as they continue to stay relevant after 30 years. Using a treasure trove of never-before-seen archival footage captured by Oriol himself, as well as images of band members B Real, DJ Muggs, Sen Dog and Eric “Bobo” Correa, CYPRESS HILL: INSANE IN THE BRAIN tells the story of a brotherhood that has withstood the test of time to create a truly original, everlasting legacy.

In addition to interviews with the band, Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain also features Chuck D, Cheech & Chong, Ice T, Fred Durst, and more. Watch the trailer below.

It may not surprise you to learn that Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain will premiere on 4/20 at 8 PM on Showtime and via the Showtime Anytime streaming app.

The documentary was made in conjunction with Cypress Hill's new Black Milk-produced new album Back in Black.

There are also new documentaries on the way about Ol' Dirty Bastard and Little Brother.