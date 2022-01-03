Watch the trailer for new Janet Jackson documentary that premieres this month

Janet Jackson's 1982 self-titled debut album turns 20 this year, and in celebration, a new four-part documentary series is coming out via the Lifetime A&E network this month. Filmed and edited over the last five years, Janet is promised to be an "intimate, honest and unfiltered look at her untold story" that "lifts the lid on her private life for the very first time and reveals some of her most intimate moments ever caught on camera." The film was directed by Ben Hirsch, and Janet and brother Randy Jackson serve as executive producers.

The series premieres over two nights, January 28 & 29, and they've just shared the trailer for it. In addition to extensive interviews with Janet, it also features interviews with members of her family, as well Missy Elliott, Janelle Monae, Q-Tip, Paula Abdul, Regina King, Samuel L. Jackson, Mariah Carey, Teyana Taylor, Tyler Perry, and more, all of whom appear in this trailer. Watch that below.

Janet was to have released a new album, Black Diamond, and gone on a world tour (where she was going to perform Rhythm Nation 1814 in full) in 2020, neither of which happened due to Covid. Perhaps those will happen this year instead. Stay tuned.