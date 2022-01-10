Watch the trailer for new Kanye documentary ‘jeen-yus’ that’s out in February on Netflix

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Clarence “Coodie” Simmons & Chike Ozah's three part documentary about Kanye West, is premiering this month at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival (which is going virtual due to the Omicron variant). General audiences won't have to wait long after that to see it after that, though, as it hits Netflix over three weeks starting February 16, and Rolling Stone reports that it'll also screen a week ahead of that theaters nationwide, on February 10. They've just shared a teaser trailer for it which you can watch below.

Simmons and Ozah made the documentary from hundreds of hours of fly-on-the-wall footage filmed over the last two decades and jeen-yus promises to be "a sweeping portrait of one of pop culture’s most controversial figures." You can read the full Sundance synopsis below.

Kanye is rumored to be one of the Coachella 2022 headliners.