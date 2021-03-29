Watch the trailer for new Madness documentary, ‘Before We Was We’

Madness, one of the biggest groups in the UK of the '80s, are the subject of a new three-part documentary series that will air on AMC UK in May. Based on their 2019 memoir of the same name, Before We Was We: Madness by Madness goes from the band's early success as part of the Two-Tone ska scene to developing their own unique sound that kept them in the UK charts throughout the '80s, to their breakup, reformation and continued popularity (They were part of the Queen’s 2018 Jubilee celebrations, performing on top of Buckingham Palace). The film features rare footage of the group as well as new interviews, and more.

No word on North American release for Before We Was We, which airs May 1 on AMC UK, but you can watch the trailer for the documentary below. Madness have also announced that the first part of the documentary will be available to watch for free on YouTube on May 1 (though whether that will be worldwide is unclear).

Madness recently released new US-only compilation, Our House: The Very Best of Madness,

Madness were supposed to play their first North American shows in a really long time in 2020, as part of dates surrounding their appearance at Punk Rock Bowling. While dates were rescheduled for May of this year, they seem pretty unlikely to happen -- Punk Rock Bowling is now rescheduled for this fall and currently doesn't have Madness on the lineup. The lineup is still incomplete, however, so they still may be added back to it.