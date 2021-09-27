Watch the trailer for new Paul Thomas Anderson film ‘Licorice Pizza’ starring Alana Haim

Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza is a 1970's coming of age film about a high school kid (Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) who becomes an actor while falling for a girl played by Haim's Alana Haim. The film also stars Bradley Cooper, Ben Stiller, Sean Penn, Benny Safdie, Christopher Walken, and Tom Waits as a film director. Licorice Pizza, if you were wondering, was a Southern California record store chain that offered free licorice, couches and magazines, encouraging folks to hang out. The trailer for the film has been showing in theaters, unannounced, for a while, but it's now online, too. The whole thing is scored to David Bowie's "Life on Mars" and you can watch it below.

Licorice Pizza will be out in limited release on November 26 and will go wide on Christmas Day.