watch the trailer for new Timothy Leary documentary ‘My Psychedelic Love Story’ from Errol Morris

One of our great documentarians, Errol Morris, examines the '70s relationship between counterculture icon and LSD proponent Timothy Leary and Swiss socialite Joanna Harcourt-Smith, when Leary was a fugitive from justice in the US, on the run in Europe and other parts of the world. Here's the official synopsis for My Psychedelic Love Story:

Why did Timothy Leary, the High Priest of LSD, become a narc in 1974—abandoning the millions he urged to turn on, tune in, and drop out? Was his “perfect love” Joanna Harcourt-Smith a government pawn? Or was she simply a rich, beautiful, young woman out for the adventure of a lifetime? Looking back, Joanna doesn’t know. In My Psychedelic Love Story, Errol Morris and Joanna Harcourt-Smith reexamine this chaotic period of her life and explore the dark side of the Timothy Leary saga: his period of exile, reimprisonment, and subsequent cooperation with the authorities. Devotion or selfishness. Perfect love or outright betrayal. Destiny or manipulation. Whatever the reason, the doomed relationship between Joanna and Timothy put the final nail in the coffin of the 1960s counterculture.

Morris can make any subject interesting (including mole rats), not that this one needs a lot of help, and always finds an interesting angle to approach things. My Psychedelic Love Story premieres November 29 on Showtime and you can watch the trailer below.