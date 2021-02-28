Watch the trailer for ‘Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché’

New documentary Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché looks and the life of the late singer of iconic UK punk band X-Ray Spex. Here's the synopsis:

Poly Styrene was the first woman of colour in the UK to front a successful rock band. She introduced the world to a new sound of rebellion, using her unconventional voice to sing about identity, consumerism, postmodernism, and everything she saw unfolding in late 1970s Britain, with a rare prescience. As the frontwoman of X-Ray Spex, the Anglo-Somali punk musician was also a key inspiration for the riot grrrl and Afropunk movements. Featuring unseen archive material and rare diary entries narrated by Oscar-nominee Ruth Negga, this documentary follows Celeste as she examines her mother’s unopened artistic archive and traverses three continents to better understand Poly the icon and Poly the mother.

The film features interviews with Neneh Cherry, Kathleen Hanna, Vivienne Westwood, Thurston Moore, Don Letts, Jonathan Ross, and more.

Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché looks is out in the UK on March 5 and makes its North American premiere as part of the online SXSW Film Festival. You can watch the trailer below.

Poly Styrene died in April 2011 after a battle with breast cancer.