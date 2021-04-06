Watch the trailer for Sesame Street documentary ‘Street Gang’ that’s out this month

New documentary Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street sheds light on the amazing group of educators, artists and performers who created the most influential children's show of all time. The film, based on Michael David's book and directed by Marilyn Agrelo, features a treasure trove of rare behind-the-scenes footage from Sesame Street's early days, plus interviews, and lots of Muppets. A hit at this year's Sundance online film festival, Street Gang will be in theaters on April 23 and will be on VOD May 7. They've just shared the official trailer and you can watch that below.