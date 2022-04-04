Watch the trailer for Sex Pistols miniseries ‘Pistol’ from Danny Boyle

Pistol, the Sex Pistols biopic miniseries from director Danny Boyle, premieres May 31 on Hulu and they just dropped the teaser trailer during the Grammys. It's a 30-second, extremely quick-cut look at the series with lots of punks, some gobbing and plenty of attitude. Watch that below.

John Lydon tried to keep Sex Pistols songs out of the miniseries, calling it "the most disrespectful shit."

All episodes of Pistol drop May 31 on Hulu.

