Watch the trailer for Sinéad O’Connor documentary ‘Nothing Compares’ (streaming soon)

Sinéad O'Connor documentary Nothing Compares premiered at Sundance in January and played the Tribeca Film Festival in June. It's now set to make its official release on September 30 via Showtime and the Showtime Anytime streaming app. Here's the official synopsis:

Directed by Kathryn Ferguson (Taking the Waters, Space to Be), NOTHING COMPARES charts Sinéad OʼConnorʼs phenomenal rise to worldwide fame and examines how she used her voice at the height of her stardom, before her iconoclastic personality led to her exile from the pop mainstream. Focusing on O’Connor’s prophetic words and deeds from 1987 to 1993, the film presents an authoritative, richly cinematic portrait of this fearless trailblazer through a contemporary feminist lens. The archive-led documentary features era-defining music videos and concert performances alongside previously unseen footage from this period. The film is underpinned by a new interview with O’Connor herself, in which she reflects on events in her own words from a present-day perspective. Intimate first-hand contributor interviews add to the tapestry with additional insights from contemporary artists, musicians and social commentators introducing broader themes of Irish history, politics and global activism, all the while reflecting on O’Connor’s artistry, impact and legacy.

They've just released the trailer for Nothing Compares which includes some of that new interview as well as rare performance clips and more. (Conspicuously absent: footage of her infamous Saturday Night Live appearance.) Watch that and check out the film's poster below.