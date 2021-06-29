Watch the trailer for Sopranos prequel ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

A lot of people rewatched (or first-watched) HBO mob drama The Sopranos during pandemic lockdown, which is probably very good for The Many Saints of Newark, the prequel movie from series creator David Chase. The film stars the late James Gandolfini's son, Michael Gandolfini, as a smart but unmotivated teenage Tony Soprano who is tempted by the family business. Here's the official synopsis:

Follow young Anthony "Tony" Soprano as he grows up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city.

The trailer for The Many Saints of Newark was just released and looks pretty good, and there's no denying Michael is the spitting image of his father. Watch it below.

The film also stars Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Ray Liotta, Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, and John Magaro. David Chase co-wrote the screenplay with Lawrence Konner and the film was directed by Alan Taylor, who directed many episodes of The Sopranos over the years (as well as episodes of Game of Thrones, Six Feet Under, Mad Men, Deadwood, Sex & The City, and more).

The Many Saints of Newark will be in theaters and on HBO Max on October 1.