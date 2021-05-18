Watch the trailer for St Vincent & Carrie Brownstein’s movie ‘Nowhere Inn’

Nowhere Inn, the film co-written by and starring Carrie Brownstein and St. Vincent's Annie Clark, made its premiere at this year's Sundance online film festival, and it's just been announced that it will be in theaters and on VOD on September 17 via IFC Films.

The conceit of the film is laid out in the film's teaser trailer, a montage set to a bit of an interview (interrogation?) with Clark: "It was supposed to be a music documentary: Concert footage, interviews, I wanted people to know who I really am. One of the reasons I wanted to make a documentary in the first place is I would finally be in control of the narrative. A small part of me was starting to second-guess myself. All I can say is somewhere along the way, things went terribly wrong."

The teaser features all sorts of surreal, creepy imagery and makes it seem like this may be as much a horror film as a mockumentary. You can watch the trailer below.

Nowhere Inn also stars Dakota Johnson and was directed by Ben Benz (Portlandia, Kroll Show). Bobcat Goldthwait is one of the film's producers.]

St. Vincent just released her new album Daddy's Home, while Carrie's band Sleater-Kinney just announced they'll release new album Path of Wellness on June 11. It's available for pre-order in the BrooklynVegan shop.

Sleater-Kinney will also be on tour with Wilco and NNAMDI later this year, including a NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium on August 21.

St. Vincent hasn't announced a full tour supporting Daddy's Home yet, but she's headlining Pitchfork Festival in September, and she also announced a show in Salt Lake City on September 18, part of their Twilight Concert Series.