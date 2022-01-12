Watch the trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie, which is out Memorial Day Weekend

Long in the works and delayed two years because of the pandemic, the Bob's Burgers Movie is finally set to hits theaters on May 27 (the start of Memorial Day Weekend). Here's the synopsis:

The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong

The just released the trailer, which you might think is a YouTube ad at first (I did), and features general shenanigans and check-ins with all the Belchers and folks from the neighborhood. Bob's Burgers is known for its musical numbers and cool indie guest stars, and creator Loren Bouchard has called The Bob's Burgers Movie a "musical comedy," though we don't get a lot of that in the trailer, apart from a brief glimpse of the kids on stage at a concert. You can study that scene while watching the trailer below.