Watch the trailer for the ‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ documentary

Meet Me in the Bathroom, the documentary based on Lizzy Goodman's oral history of the '00s NYC scene that gave birth to The Strokes, Interpol, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV on the Radio and more, will be out in theaters and on Showtime in November. They've finally released a trailer for the film, which features all the aforementioned groups, plus The Moldy Peaches, LCD Soundsystem, The Rapture and more, with a taste of the rare footage used in the film. You can watch that below.

The film will be in theaters in NYC and Los Angeles on November 4 and goes nationwide on November 8 before coming to Showtime and the Showtime Anytime streaming app on November 28.

MMITB makes its NYC premiere at a Rooftop Films-presented screening at Webster Hall on October 30 that will be followed by a Q&A with "special guests."

Read our review of Meet Me in the Bathroom and our interview with directors Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace