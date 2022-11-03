Watch the trailer for the new Judee Sill doc ft. Weyes Blood, Adrianne Lenker & more

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming Lost Angel: The Genius of Judee Sill documentary, featuring clips of interviews with Big Thief's Adrianne Lenker, Weyes Blood, Graham Nash, Jackson Browne, David Geffen, Shawn Colvin, and more, as well as a clip of Fleet Foxes introducing a Judee Sill cover at a live show (Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold is interviewed in the film as well). You can watch it over at Rolling Stone.

The film, directed by Andy Brown and Brian Lindstrom, will make its world premiere on November 13 at NYC's SVA Theater during the 2022 DOC NYC film festival, followed by a Q&A with Andy Brown, Brian Lindstrom, and Shawn Colvin, moderated by Rolling Stone's Angie Martoccio. You can also stream it online afterwards from November 14-27. Tickets and more info here.

Read about Judee Sill's self-titled 1971 debut album in our list of 12 essential, trailblazing '60s/'70s folk albums by women.