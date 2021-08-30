Watch the trailer for Todd Haynes’ Velvet Underground documentary

Todd Haynes' The Velvet Underground documentary will be in theaters and on AppleTV+ on October 15, and features never-before-seen performances, rare recordings, Warhol films, and new interviews with surviving band members and key players from the scene, including John Cale, Moe Tucker, Jonathan Richman, Danny Fields and more. The first trailer for the film has just been shared and you can watch that below.

They've also announced a companion soundtrack, a 2-CD/digital set that features "both well known and rare Velvet Underground tracks" and was curated by Haynes and the film's music supervisor, Randall Poster. It includes live versions of "After Hours" and "Sister Ray," Nico's "Chelsea Girls," as well as "The Ostrich" by The Primitives, a pre-VU band formed by Lou Reed and John Cale. That will also be out October 15 and you can check out the tracklist and artwork below.

The Velvet Underground documentary will make its world premiere at the 2021 New York Film Festival on September 30 and tickets for that screening go on sale September 7.

The Velvet Underground: A Documentary Film By Todd Haynes – Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack

Disc 1

Venus In Furs - The Velvet Underground 5:12

The Wind - The Diablos 3:05

17 XII 63 NYC The Fire Is A Mirror (excerpt) - The Theatre of Eternal Music 6:21

Heroin [mono] - The Velvet Underground 7:14

Road Runner (Live) - Bo Diddley 4:14

The Ostrich - The Primitives 2:25

I'm Waiting For The Man - The Velvet Underground 4:40

Chelsea Girls - Nico 7:27

Sunday Morning - The Velvet Underground 2:56

Disc 2

Sister Ray (Live) - The Velvet Underground 19:03

Pale Blue Eyes - The Velvet Underground 5:40

Foggy Notion - The Velvet Underground 6:59

After Hours (Live) Version 1 - The Velvet Underground 2:56

Sweet Jane - The Velvet Underground 4:09

Ocean - The Velvet Underground 5:14

All Tomorrow's Parties - The Velvet Underground 5:53