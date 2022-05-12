Watch the trailer for Tom DeLonge’s directorial debut ‘Monsters of California’

Back in 2020, Tom DeLonge revealed that he'd be directing and doing the music for a feature film, Monsters of California, and at the time he said, "Hope you like blink-era dick jokes, skateboarding culture, UFOs and a few sekrets thrown in." Now, the trailer for the film is here, and it looks like a UFO-based drama, until it ends with one character asking "What was that?" and another replying "It’s classified. I’d tell you, but then I’d have to fuck your dad." So yeah, Tom DeLonge is definitely behind this. Watch the trailer below. Here's the synopsis and more info:

The directorial debut of Tom DeLonge (Blink 182, Angels & Airwaves), Monsters of California follows teenager Dallas Edwards and his misfit friends as they attempt to unearth answers to a series of mysterious, paranormal events happening around Southern California. As they peel back the layers on this onion of the unexplainable, they unravel the extraordinary secrets held within the deepest levels of the Government. The film features an ensemble cast of new and familiar faces, including Tony Award® Nominee Richard Kind (Big Mouth, Curb Your Enthusiasm), veteran actor Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers), Emmy Award® Nominee Arianne Zucker (Days of Our Lives), Sports Illustrated model Camille Kostek, Gabrielle Haugh (Jeepers Creepers 3) and newcomers Jack Samson, Jared Scott, and Jack Lancaster. Monsters of California is co-written by DeLonge and Ian Miller and is produced through DeLonge’s To The Stars Media along with Stan Spry and Eric Woods of Cartel Pictures (Creepshow, Day of the Dead). DeLonge also wrote and performed original music for the film. Anthony Fankhauser serves as a co-producer for The Cartel and Russell Binder co-produces for Striker Entertainment, in association with To The Stars Media, a division of To The Stars Inc. The film was shot by cinematographer Justyn Moro (Demon House).

In a statement, Tom added:

Anyone who knows me, or follows me on social media, knows I’m no stranger to the paranormal, which is why directing Monsters Of California was a no brainer. The film takes my fascination with the unexplained, combines it with the skate culture I grew up a part of, and tosses in my ridiculous sense of humor that millions got to witness during my blink-182 days. In recent years, I’ve had the good fortune of helping the Government remember how much they care about UFOs through the work we do at To The Stars, and it’s that experience that helped inspire this movie. I can’t wait for audiences to see the fucked up fun adventure these kids go on.

In other news, there's a new reissue of blink-182's Buddha that you can get on blue haze or standard black vinyl.

