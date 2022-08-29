Watch the trailer for ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is out on November 4 on the Roku Channel, and following the teaser, the first full trailer for the biopic has dropped. At nearly three minutes long, this one gives us a slightly more extended look at Daniel Radcliffe in his bushy haired, mustached glory as Weird Al, along with peeks at Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, and Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss as Al's parents. We also get a glimpse at the inspiration behind Al's first song, the "My Sharona"-parodying "My Bologna." Watch below.

Weird Al is on his "Ill Advised Vainty Tour" now; that wraps up in NYC on October 29 at Carnegie Hall.

There's also a new Weird Al photo book, Lights, Camera, Accordion!, on the way in November, featuring over 300 photographs taken over four decades by his drummer, Jon "Bermuda" Schwartz.