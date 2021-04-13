Watch the trailer for Zack Snyder’s zombie heist movie ‘Army of the Dead’

Zack Snyder got his start with zombie movies, directing the high octane 2004 remake of Dawn of the Dead before moving on to more epic, deadly serious material like 300, Watchmen and the now four-hour HBO Max version of Justice League. He's returned to his roots with new film Army of the Dead which will premiere on Netflix on May 21.

Army of the Dead mashes up a few genres, including the Heist Movie and the One Last Job movie, with David Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) starring as a former zombie war hero who gets an offer too good to turn down, retrieving $200 million that's sitting in a vault beneath a Las Vegas before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. The catch? The Las Vegas strip is now a quarantine zone teaming with hundreds of thousands of zombies. He assembles a rag-tag team for the job, including Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter), Tig Notaro (who replaced Chis D'Elia),Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy), Garret Dillahunt (Deadwood), and Ana de la Reguera (Narcos, Power).

The trailer was released today and, in addition to Snyder's signature speed-up-slow-down shots, there's lots of fun to be had with the idea of Vegas being overrun with the living dead. Zombie Elvis impersonators? Check. Zombie tigers? Check. We're hoping for Zombie Wayne Newton, but no sign of him here. Never afraid of a very on-the-nose needle drop, Snyder soundtracks the trailer to Kenny Rogers' "The Gambler." Watch the Army of the Dead trailer below.