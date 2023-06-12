Watch The Tubs’ “Round the Bend” video starring What We Do in the Shadows’ Mark Proksch

The Tubs have shared the video for "Round the Bend," one of the highlights from this year's excellent Dead Meat. The video stars actor Mark Proksch -- Colin Robinson on What We Do in the Shadows -- as a Lyft driver and massive Tubs fan who blares, and sings along to, Dead Meat to the annoyance and occasional pleasure of his passengers. The video was directed by Bob's Burgers writer Scott Jacobson and passengers include Jonah Ray, Delicate Steve, Rose Melberg, and more. Watch below.

The Tubs also have also announced fall UK tour dates, and those are listed on the tour poster below.